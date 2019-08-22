UrduPoint.com
European Equities Mixed At Open 22 August 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets diverged in initial trading on Thursday.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 0.4 percent to 7,178.39 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 percent to 11,814.03 points while the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 5,425.33.

Asian equities mostly rose Thursday but dealers remain wary following the release of Federal Reserve minutes that provided a mixed bag, with a speech by its chair at the end of the week the key point of focus.

