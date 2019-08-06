European equities mostly rise at open 06 August 2019

Europe's main stock markets mostly climbed at the start of trade on Tuesday, with Frankfurt and Paris pushing higher but London slipping into the red

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets mostly climbed at the start of trade on Tuesday, with Frankfurt and Paris pushing higher but London slipping into the red.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index of major companies added 0.2 percent to 5,250.66 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.4 percent to 11,699.78 compared with Monday's closing levels.

London's FTSE 100 index declined 0.3 percent at 7,204.61 points.