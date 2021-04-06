UrduPoint.com
European Equities Open Higher After Easter Break

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:58 PM

Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday following a long Easter holiday weekend, playing catch up with Wall Street gains

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.1 percent to 6,810.47 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.8 percent to 15,223.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.4 percent to 6,129.53, compared with last Thursday's closing levels.

"Today is the first chance for European markets to react to this fresh wave of optimism after an extended weekend, and indeed to the possibility that global economies will be lifted by a recovery which is expected to be led by the US in the first instance," said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Wall Street nailed record gains on Friday and Monday after pre-weekend data showed far more US jobs than expected were created last month, reinforcing the view of a strong recovery.

