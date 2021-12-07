UrduPoint.com

European Equities Open Higher On Easing Omicron Fears

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Europe's stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, as investor fears continued to ease over the new Omicron coronavirus variant

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, as investor fears continued to ease over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.8 percent to 7,289.

75 points, compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 1.3 percent to 15,583.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.4 percent to 6,959.35.

Asian stocks also trod higher as dealers took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street on hopes that the newest Covid variant will prove less dangerous than previously feared.

