UrduPoint.com

European Equities Rebound From Recent Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:26 PM

European equities rebound from recent losses

European stock markets rebounded Wednesday from recent losses as investors snapped up cheaper shares and shrugged off US debt worries

London, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded Wednesday from recent losses as investors snapped up cheaper shares and shrugged off US debt worries.

London equities gained 0.9 percent near midday, while Frankfurt won 1.1 percent and Paris jumped 1.2 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals.

London shares were buoyed partly by a weak British pound, which hit a January-low at $1.35 on fears of stagflation, or a vicious mix of high inflation and low economic growth.

The euro struck a ten-month low at $1.1657 on the prospect of tighter US monetary policy.

Oil prices dipped one day after Brent had surged close to a three-year peak above $80 on tight global supplies.

"European stock prices have become cheaper, given the sell off we have seen during the past few days, and this has brought some bargain hunters into the markets," AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP.

Europe's bourses had stumbled earlier this week on high oil prices, political impasse in Germany and US debt concerns.

Wednesday's rebound was also driven by hopes of a deal to avert a potentially catastrophic US debt default, according to Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"The rebound we see is a correction of the latest sell off, and is certainly fuelled by the expectation (of) an eventual deal on the US debt ceiling," she added.

However, Asian markets mostly fell Wednesday following a rout on Wall Street as investors fret over surging inflation, the end of the Federal Reserve's financial support and the US debt standoff.

Tokyo's main stocks index tanked more than two percent, having enjoyed a strong run in recent weeks on hopes for more stimulus from a new Japanese prime minister.

The ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader Wednesday, putting him on course to take the mantle of Yoshihide Suga.

However, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta rose.

Oil prices sagged after data pointed to a drop in US stockpiles, though analysts expect the commodity to maintain its strength for the foreseeable future.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,089.22 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.1 percent at 15,409.82 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 6,584.26 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 percent at 4,106.62 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 29,544.29 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 24,663.50 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.8 percent at 3,536.29 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 1.6 percent at 34,299.99 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1665 from $1.1683 at 2100 GMT on Tuesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3521 from $1.3537 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.26 pence from 86.31 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.35 Yen from 111.50 yen Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $78.49 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $74.72 per barreldan-rfj/bcp/lc

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Singapore New York Euro Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

14 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

14 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

16 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

29 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases reported in Punjab

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.