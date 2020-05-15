European equities rebound in early deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded somewhat on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on spiking jobless claims in the United States and festering coronavirus worries.

In early morning trade, European indices tempered their opening gains, with London's FTSE 100 index up by 1.3 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt won 1.3 percent, Madrid rose by 0.6 percent, Milan gained 0.8 percent and Paris added 1.1 percent, despite a subdued session in Asia.

"European indices ... managed to recover a little ground in early trade on Friday," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"Asian shares have largely drifted into the weekend with no clear direction."