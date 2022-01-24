European equities sag at open 24th Jan, 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's stock markets declined at the open on Monday after a broadly downbeat session in Asia as investors dwelled on sharp pre-weekend Wall Street losses and poor US tech results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's stock markets declined at the open on Monday after a broadly downbeat session in Asia as investors dwelled on sharp pre-weekend Wall Street losses and poor US tech results.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.1 percent to 7,487.53 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.3 percent to 15,556.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.3 percent to stand at 7,050.13.

Most markets sank in Asian trade following another painful New York sell-off, with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this week -- when officials are expected to unveil their plans to battle soaring inflation.