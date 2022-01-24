UrduPoint.com

European Equities Sag At Open 24th Jan, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 02:19 PM

European equities sag at open 24th Jan, 2022

Europe's stock markets declined at the open on Monday after a broadly downbeat session in Asia as investors dwelled on sharp pre-weekend Wall Street losses and poor US tech results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's stock markets declined at the open on Monday after a broadly downbeat session in Asia as investors dwelled on sharp pre-weekend Wall Street losses and poor US tech results.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.1 percent to 7,487.53 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.3 percent to 15,556.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.3 percent to stand at 7,050.13.

Most markets sank in Asian trade following another painful New York sell-off, with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this week -- when officials are expected to unveil their plans to battle soaring inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Paris Frankfurt New York Market Asia

Recent Stories

Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Preparing for Attack - Self-Procl ..

Ukrainian Forces Preparing for Attack - Self-Proclaimed Donbas Republic

47 seconds ago
 South Korea presidential candidate's wife threaten ..

South Korea presidential candidate's wife threatens to jail critical reporters

49 seconds ago
 South Africa probes fire at main military airbase

South Africa probes fire at main military airbase

50 seconds ago
 Two terrorists blown themselves up near Ghotki; sa ..

Two terrorists blown themselves up near Ghotki; says SSP

54 seconds ago
 Tempers rise as tetchy Medvedev reaches Melbourne ..

Tempers rise as tetchy Medvedev reaches Melbourne quarter-finals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.