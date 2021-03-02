UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Slip At Open On 02 March 20021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:13 PM

European equities slip at open on 02 march 20021

European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after surging higher the previous day

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after surging higher the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 percent to 6,573.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined almost 0.3 percent to 13,975.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.2 percent to 5,779.63.

Asian indices struggled Tuesday to maintain a global rebound from last week's rout as the improving economic outlook and vaccine rollouts were offset by lingering worries that valuations may have run too far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt May Market From

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes two Private Members` bill ..

2 minutes ago

Two-headed boy born in Badin Hospital

2 minutes ago

Court directs for early completion of investigatio ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $64.24 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

AK-203 to Become Basic Assault Weapon in Indian Ar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.