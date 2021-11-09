European equities subdued at open 9th Nov, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets wavered Tuesday in opening deals as dealers paused for breath and shrugged off gains elsewhere, despite festering fears over this week's key US inflation data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 7,296.11 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index reversed 0.3 percent to 7,025.31, while Frankfurt's DAX was almost flat at 16,048.14.

On the upside, Asian markets mostly rose, following another record on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a US infrastructure overhaul.

Markets had surged Friday after a blockbuster US job report, which showed recovery was well underway in the world's top economy.

Investors are now awaiting vital US consumer price inflation data due Wednesday, preceded by the producer price index on Tuesday.

"The main focus of investors this week will be updates on inflation," noted AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Because of rising energy costs and supply chain constraints, inflation is likely to have surged."