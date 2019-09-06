UrduPoint.com
European Equities Tread Water Before Key US Data

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

European equities tread water before key US data

Europe's main stock markets marked time on Friday before vital US non-farm payrolls data provide a clue to the health of the world's top economy, dealers said

Asian indices rose after Wall Street had surged Thursday on news that the United States and China will resume high-level trade talks in October.

Asian indices rose after Wall Street had surged Thursday on news that the United States and China will resume high-level trade talks in October.

European markets enjoyed mixed fortunes, while the pound held above $1.23 on the increasing prospect that Britain could avoid crashing out of the European Union with no trade deal next month.

"Markets are treading water following (on from) the strength on Wall Street last night," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at trading website Interactive Investor.

"We have still got the complication of Brexit negotiations; clearly it is starting to weigh on sterling again.

"Later today the non-farm payrolls in the US (will) give us some direction about where the US economy is going," he told AFP.

The NFP numbers could also give an idea about the US Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates this year, with observers expecting it to unveil more cuts before the end of December.

Expectations for an extended run of rate reductions has lent much-needed support to markets this year.

