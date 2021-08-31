UrduPoint.com

European Equities Waver At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:04 PM

European equities waver at open

European stock markets wavered at the open on Tuesday, as London investors returned from a long holiday weekend

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets wavered at the open on Tuesday, as London investors returned from a long holiday weekend.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost flat at 7,149.73 points, compared with last Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.4 percent to 15,955.54 points while the Paris CAC 40 also flatlined, compared with the closing levels on Monday.

