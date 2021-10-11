European equities waver at open on 11th Oct, 2021

European stock markets wavered in opening deals on Monday, as dealers mulled disappointing US jobs data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets wavered in opening deals on Monday, as dealers mulled disappointing US jobs data.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,111.73 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 6,568.70 points, while Frankfurt's DAX dropped 0.1 percent to 15,193.55.

Most Asian markets rose Monday after US lawmakers averted a painful debt default, while jumping oil prices added to inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepares to taper its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Global equities had mainly fallen on Friday following news that the US economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, less than half the number expected by analysts.

The big miss did little to change expectations that the Fed will start winding back its massive bond-buying programme as it looks to keep a cap on price rises just as the global recovery shows signs of slowing.