European equities waver in early deals

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets wavered in early deals on Wednesday, with London flatlining and Frankfurt sliding -- but Paris shifted higher.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was almost unchanged at 6,131.98 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dipped 0.2 percent to 12,811.67 points but the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.4 percent to 4,948.65.