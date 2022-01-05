European equity markets diverge at open 5th Jan, 2022

Europe's main stock markets opened mixed Wednesday after Asia and Wall Street grappled with elevated inflation and expected interest rate hikes amid easing Omicron virus fears

London, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets opened mixed Wednesday after Asia and Wall Street grappled with elevated inflation and expected interest rate hikes amid easing Omicron virus fears.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid almost 0.

3 percent to 7,486.73 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

On the upside in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index climbed 0.2 percent to 16,177.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.2 percent to 7,331.75.