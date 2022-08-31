European Gas Futures Close Down 9%, Below $2,500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe fell more than 9% by close on Wednesday, just below $2,500 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gas futures in Europe fell more than 9% by close on Wednesday, just below $2,500 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) opened trading in green and first grew by 7.2%, approaching $2,950 per thousand cubic meters. After noon, quotes began to decline. As a result, the Wednesday's minimum was $2414.4 (-12%), and the last futures traded at $2487.4 (-9.3%).