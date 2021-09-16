European Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures on the European market fell by 13% on Thursday and reached below $750 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to Ice Futures trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market fell by 13% on Thursday and reached below $750 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to Ice Futures trading data.

October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, fell to $747 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 14:07 GMT.