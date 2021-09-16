UrduPoint.com

European Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Gas futures on the European market fell by 13% on Thursday and reached below $750 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to Ice Futures trading data

October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, fell to $747 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 14:07 GMT.

