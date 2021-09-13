European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market hit new all-time high above $750 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The price of October gas futures for October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $751.2 per 1,000 cubic meters by 12.36 GMT.
Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.45% full on Saturday, 15.5 percentage points below the five-year average.