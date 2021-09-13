European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures on the European market hit new all-time high above $750 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021)

The price of October gas futures for October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $751.2 per 1,000 cubic meters by 12.36 GMT.

Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.45% full on Saturday, 15.5 percentage points below the five-year average.