European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market hit a new all-time high above $800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday.
The price of October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $800.03 per 1,000 cubic meters by 07:26 GMT.
Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.75% full on Sunday, 15 percentage points below the five-year average.