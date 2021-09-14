European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market hit a new all-time high above $800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday.

The price of October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $800.03 per 1,000 cubic meters by 07:26 GMT.

Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.75% full on Sunday, 15 percentage points below the five-year average.