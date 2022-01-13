UrduPoint.com

European Gas Futures Jump Above $1,000 Again, Up 12.5%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:14 PM

European Gas Futures Jump Above $1,000 Again, Up 12.5%

Gas futures prices in Europe continue rally, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters, and are now rising by 12.5%, according to London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe continue rally, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters, and are now rising by 12.5%, according to London-based ICE exchange.

February gas futures on the Dutch index TTF, the largest European hub, showed a decrease in the first half of the day, reaching $1,000 at 15:43 GMT. Then the price rolled back a little, but at 16:07 GMT, it was again above $1,000, up 12.5% from Wednesday's settlement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Price Hub Gas From

Recent Stories

PTI govt focused on long-term sustainable reforms: ..

PTI govt focused on long-term sustainable reforms: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders IG registration to submit ..

Sindh High Court orders IG registration to submit mechanism of property registra ..

2 minutes ago
 Global Economic Recovery to Decline in 2022-2023 A ..

Global Economic Recovery to Decline in 2022-2023 After Strong Rebound Last Year ..

2 minutes ago
 Opposition can't stop PTI for completing five year ..

Opposition can't stop PTI for completing five year: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail ..

2 minutes ago
 IPM model can improve mango production, quality

IPM model can improve mango production, quality

4 minutes ago
 GB Governor inaugurates "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" food ..

GB Governor inaugurates "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" food truck in Skardu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.