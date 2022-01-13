European Gas Futures Jump Above $1,000 Again, Up 12.5%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe continue rally, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters, and are now rising by 12.5%, according to London-based ICE exchange.

February gas futures on the Dutch index TTF, the largest European hub, showed a decrease in the first half of the day, reaching $1,000 at 15:43 GMT. Then the price rolled back a little, but at 16:07 GMT, it was again above $1,000, up 12.5% from Wednesday's settlement.