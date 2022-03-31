European Gas Futures Reach Nearly $1450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of gas futures in Europea increases to nearly $1450 per 1,000 cublic meters after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on ruble payments for gas, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The price of gas futures in Europea increases to nearly $1450 per 1,000 cublic meters after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on ruble payments for gas, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of April futures on the TTF index reached $1448.