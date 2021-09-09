UrduPoint.com

European Gas Futures Top Record $700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:07 PM

European Gas Futures Top Record $700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures on the European market continue rally, breaking through $700 per thousand cubic meters, reaching new historic highs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market continue rally, breaking through $700 per thousand cubic meters, reaching new historic highs.

The price of October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, reached $700.2 per thousand cubic meters as of 14.25 GMT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Hub October Gas Market

Recent Stories

Distt admin decides to depute mobile milk testing ..

Distt admin decides to depute mobile milk testing vans at city entry points

38 seconds ago
 BRICS Calls For Preventing Afghanistan From Being ..

BRICS Calls For Preventing Afghanistan From Being Used as Terrorist Safe Haven

40 seconds ago
 BRICS Countries Oppose Deployment of Weapons in Sp ..

BRICS Countries Oppose Deployment of Weapons in Space

46 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Indian counterpart discuss parliamen ..

Saqr Ghobash, Indian counterpart discuss parliamentary cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants attack mother, daughter with ac ..

Unknown assailants attack mother, daughter with acid

13 minutes ago
 PTI's farmer-friendly initiatives start yielding r ..

PTI's farmer-friendly initiatives start yielding results: Usman Buzdar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.