European Gas Futures Top Record $700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Gas futures on the European market continue rally, breaking through $700 per thousand cubic meters, reaching new historic highs.

The price of October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, reached $700.2 per thousand cubic meters as of 14.25 GMT.