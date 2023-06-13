UrduPoint.com

European Gas Futures Up 16%, Top $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have increased by over 16%, exceeding $400 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.

July futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $339.1 per thousand cubic meters (-2.2%). As of 12:55 GMT, they were trading at $396.8 (+14.5%). Moments earlier, the price reached $404.3, which marks a 16.7% increase.

