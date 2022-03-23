European Gas Futures Up 25%, Surpass $1400
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The price of gas futures in Europe increased by 34% on Wednesday and topped $1500 amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about payment for gas in rubles, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
Earlier in the day, Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.