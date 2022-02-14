European Gas Futures Were Above $1,000 per 1,000 Cubic Meters Again

Gas futures prices in Europe continue rising, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters at some point, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe continue rising, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters at some point, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The ICE Futures open price was $1,028, up 13.7% from Friday's $904.7. However, then the growth rate slowed down, and quotes at 07.12 GNT reached 983.2 Dollars. This is higher than the final price of Friday by 10.1%.