UrduPoint.com

European Gas Futures Were Above $1,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Again

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 12:33 PM

European Gas Futures Were Above $1,000 per 1,000 Cubic Meters Again

Gas futures prices in Europe continue rising, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters at some point, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe continue rising, exceeding $1,000 per thousand cubic meters at some point, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The ICE Futures open price was $1,028, up 13.7% from Friday's $904.7. However, then the growth rate slowed down, and quotes at 07.12 GNT reached 983.2 Dollars. This is higher than the final price of Friday by 10.1%.

