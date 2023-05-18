UrduPoint.com

European Gas Price Extends Drop To Under 30 Euros

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 08:16 PM

European gas price extends drop to under 30 euros

Europe's reference gas price, which soared following the invasion of Ukraine by major producer Russia, briefly dropped under 30 euros Thursday, reaching the lowest level in nearly two years

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Europe's reference gas price, which soared following the invasion of Ukraine by major producer Russia, briefly dropped under 30 Euros Thursday, reaching the lowest level in nearly two years.

The price of benchmark Dutch TTF gas fell to 29.85 euros, a level last seen in June 2021, with tight supply concerns easing as Europe heads into summer and after the continent has become less dependent on Russian energy.

After striking the lowest point in 23 months, the reference price soon recovered to 30.

25 euros.

"The market remains well-supplied, with storage levels well above average," noted Energi Danmark.

The European gas price has plunged by more than 60 percent since the start of the year.

It soared to a record-high 345 euros in March 2022, shortly after Russia's invasion in February of last year.

At around 30 euros, the price remains double the level of around 15 euros in 2020 when the Covid pandemic shut down the world economy, crashing global demand for energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Price February March June Gas 2020 Market

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

5 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement b ..

UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for ..

5 minutes ago
 Chisinau District Court Extends House Arrest of Op ..

Chisinau District Court Extends House Arrest of Opposition Lawmaker Tauber

2 minutes ago
 Polish Online News Portal Claims Russian Hackers A ..

Polish Online News Portal Claims Russian Hackers Attacking Its Website

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.