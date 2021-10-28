European Gas Prices Slip on Reports of Russian Plan to Fill EU Storage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Natural gas futures were trading lower on the European market on Wednesday on the expectation of an increase in Russian gas supplies, according to US exchange operator ICE Futures.

Dutch TTF Gas Futures, a leading European natural gas benchmark, settled 4.

4% below their Tuesday price, shedding 3% during the day. They closed at a low of $1,014.8 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the boss of the state energy giant Gazprom to start pumping gas into European storage once it finishes filling domestic reservoirs, which may happen by November 8.