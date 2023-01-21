European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - Gas Infrastructure Europe

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The amount of gas reserves in Europe's underground storage facilities (UGS) fell below 80%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

European UGS are filled by 79.49%, containing a total of 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on January 20, which ended at 05:00 GMT on January 21, after losing 0.59 percentage points in a day, the data showed.

At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, compared to last year, when the figure was below 50%, according to the operator.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the EU managed to replace 80% of pipeline gas supplied by Russia, by reducing domestic demand and increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States.

