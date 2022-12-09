European Gas Reserves Drop Below 90% as Cold Prompts Boost of Consumption - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The arrival of winter temperatures has forced Europe to boost gas pumping from its underground storage facilities (UGS), with the amount of gas reserves falling below 90%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

European UGS are filled by 89.93%, as of the gas day on December 7, which ended at 05:00 GMT on December 8, after losing 0.47 percentage points in a day, the data showed.

At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, 11 percentage points higher than the average figure over the past five years, according to the operator.

Meanwhile, the European Union boosted its liquefied natural gas imports in November before a surge in energy demand, according to Rystad Energy analysts.

The company expects that gas pumping from the UGS will amount to 300-500 million cubic meters per day because the temperatures are set to drop.