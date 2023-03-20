UrduPoint.com

European Gas Reserves Increase For 1st Time Since January - Operators

Published March 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The aggregate gas reserves in the European underground gas storage facilities have shown increase for the first time since the beginning of the year and grown to 55.7% of their capacity, the association of European gas infrastructure operators said on Monday.

At the end of the gas day of March 18, the level of gas in the reserves increased by 0.02 percentage points, the association, known as Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), said. The total amount of gas in the European facilities reached about 60.

81 billion cubic meters or 16,064 billion gallons.

The figure increased for the first time since the end of December - the beginning of January, when the European reserves temporarily switched from net withdrawal to net injection because of warm weather and low demand. Although the data provided by the GIE is not final yet, it is indicative of the end of the heating season in Europe.

A year earlier, the heating season in Europe also ended in the end of March, though underground gas reserves returned to withdrawal in the beginning of April.

