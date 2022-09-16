UrduPoint.com

European Gas Storage Facilities Filled By Nearly 85% - Gas Infrastructure Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) have been filled by nearly 85%, with the figure surpassing the EU-set target level set at 80% by November 1, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.

European UGS are filled by 84.71%, containing a total of 91.6 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on September 14, which ended at 04:00 GMT on September 15, the data showed.

The daily increase is estimated at 0.22 percentage points, being this month's lowest figure, according to the GIE.

It also showed that Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden have filled their storage facilities beyond the 80% target.

Only 18 out of 27 EU member states have UGS in their territory.

The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. Meanwhile, gas storage facilities account for 25-30% of all gas consumed in Europe in winter, the European Commission said this summer.

At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited, given that Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, is still out of operation due to technical malfunctions, while Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point. Sudzha remains the only station pumping Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.

