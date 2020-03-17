UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Investment Bank To Mobilize Up To $44.7 Bln To Fight Crisis Caused By COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

European Investment Bank to Mobilize Up to $44.7 Bln to Fight Crisis Caused By COVID-19

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union's lending arm, said it was ready to mobilize up to 40 billion euros ($44.7 billion) to fight the economic crisis in the EU caused the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union's lending arm, said it was ready to mobilize up to 40 billion euros ($44.7 billion) to fight the economic crisis in the EU caused the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"The EIB Group has proposed a plan to mobilize up to EUR 40 billion of financing.

This will go towards bridging loans credit holidays and other measures designed to alleviate liquidity and working capital constraints for SMEs and mid-caps," it said.

"The EIB Group, including the European Investment Fund (EIF) which specializes in support for SMEs, will work through financial intermediaries in the Member States and in partnership with national promotional banks," the EIB said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Holidays European Union Bank Euro Allied Rental Modarba Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

7 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Sa ..

17 minutes ago

Awareness campaign launched to prevent spread of ..

41 seconds ago

France announces 45 bn euros in virus aid for busi ..

43 seconds ago

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition should play positive role to combat cor ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.