UrduPoint.com

European Leaders To Discuss Price Cap On Russian Gas During Next EU Summit - Draghi

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

European Leaders to Discuss Price Cap on Russian Gas During Next EU Summit - Draghi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) European leaders will discuss the introduction of a price cap for imports of Russian gas during the next European Union summit in October, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Italy has been advocating for setting a price cap for Russian gas in Europe since spring. At the time, it was proposed to limit the price of Russian gas to 90 Euros ($89.35) per megawatt hour.

"The European Commission is working on the proposal to set a price cap for gas, it will be presented at the next European Council. I do not know what the outcome would be because the positions are very different. However, the Commission will present an analysis on how to unpeg the cost of electricity from gas. This link between the energy that is produced from renewable sources ” water, solar, wind ” and the maximum price of gas no longer makes sense," Draghi told a forum for government and political leaders in the Italian city of Rimini.

The prime minister said that the Italian government has done significant work at the European level to cap the prices of Russian gas.

He added that some EU countries continue to oppose the proposal as they are afraid that Moscow would cut off gas supplies. However, Draghi said, "the repeated suspension of supplies this summer showed the limits of this position," adding that Europe and these countries "are facing the uncertainty of Russian gas supplies and dizzying prices."

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed throughout the year, reaching $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in August amid waning Russian energy supplies. Russian energy giant Gazprom announced its plans to reduce supplies via a key gas pipeline starting July 27 to no more than 33 million cubic meters per day, 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity. On Monday, gas futures prices in Europe rose 19% and reached $3,022.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, surpassing the $3,000 threshold for the first time since March, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Moscow Water Russia Europe European Union Price March July August October Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

40 minutes ago
 The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.