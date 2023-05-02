European LNG Terminals Receive Record 12.1Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in April - GIE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) European liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals received a record volume of approximately 12.1 billion cubic meters of gas in April, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) said on Tuesday.

The previous record of about 11.9 billion cubic meters was set in December.

The filling rate of the European underground gas storage facilities increased by 0.

31 percentage points and reached 59.6%, which is about 26 percentage points higher than May 1, 2022.

The total volume of gas in the European gas storage facilities reached 65 billion cubic meters.

Wind generation in Europe fell to an average of 11.63% over the past week, which is four percentage points lower than a week earlier, the Wind Europe association said, adding that the average monthly output in April was 14.5%.