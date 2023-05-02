UrduPoint.com

European LNG Terminals Receive Record 12.1Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas In April - GIE

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

European LNG Terminals Receive Record 12.1Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in April - GIE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) European liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals received a record volume of approximately 12.1 billion cubic meters of gas in April, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) said on Tuesday.

The previous record of about 11.9 billion cubic meters was set in December.

The filling rate of the European underground gas storage facilities increased by 0.

31 percentage points and reached 59.6%, which is about 26 percentage points higher than May 1, 2022.

The total volume of gas in the European gas storage facilities reached 65 billion cubic meters.

Wind generation in Europe fell to an average of 11.63% over the past week, which is four percentage points lower than a week earlier, the Wind Europe association said, adding that the average monthly output in April was 14.5%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe April May December Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of G ..

Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of Gilding and Ornamentation

26 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 1 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 17th edition

41 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

3 hours ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.