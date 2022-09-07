European Market Previously Was Seen as Premium, But Lost This Status - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European market has always been considered a premium market, but since the crisis around Ukraine, it has ceased to be one, even the United States has redirected supplies in a different direction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Of course, the European market has always been considered a premium one, but the situation in the world is changing very quickly, and quite recently, at the beginning of the crisis around Ukraine, it ceased to be premium, even the American partners of the Europeans redirected their tankers with liquefied natural gas to Asian countries, because it was more profitable to sell there," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He added that the Americans were generally very pragmatic people.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.