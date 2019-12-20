European markets advance as London waits on Brexit news

European stock markets rose Friday after a mixed session in Asia, with London and the pound firming awaiting news on the Brexit front, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):European stock markets rose Friday after a mixed session in Asia, with London and the pound firming awaiting news on the Brexit front, dealers said.

London's FTSE 100 shares index grew 0.2 percent in late morning deals, as dealers also digested the appointment of financial regulator boss Andrew Bailey as the next governor of the Bank of England.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.6 percent and Paris CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent.

Britain's freshly-elected parliament prepared on Friday to move past years of partisan wrangling and initially approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with the EU.

The all-but-certain outcome in the lower House of Commons will help Johnson on his way towards meeting his winning campaign promise to "get Brexit done" on January 31.

"UK stocks are treading water as they eagerly await the next step in the Brexit process today," noted analyst Joshua Mahony at trading firm IG.

"The value of a strong parliamentary majority will become clear today as Johnson's deal looks set to sail through without a hitch.

"For markets this should provide some degree of certainty and confidence." - UK economy strengthens - Traders meanwhile set aside news that the British economy strengthened by more than expected in the third quarter of 2019 -- despite looming Brexit.

Gross domestic product rebounded by 0.4 percent in the July-September period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in the latest estimate.

That was stronger than the previous figure of 0.3-percent expansion, and followed a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter -- meaning the economy avoided a technical recession.

On the corporate front, Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell warned it would take an impairment charge of between $1.

7 billion and $2.3 billion (1.5 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros) in the fourth quarter -- and cut its capital expenditure guidance.

The gloomy news sent both Shell's 'A' and 'B'shares sliding 1.2 percent in London, although the company provided no further detail on the impairment.

"This ... appears to show that (Shell) management underestimated how much weaker oil prices would be in the latter part of this year, as well as underestimating future demand for oil," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Asian equities traded mixed with investors awaiting fresh catalysts to drive business, though with the China-US trade deal agreed and Christmas approaching many are in wind-down mode.

Wall Street provided yet another record-breaking lead, with all three main indexes being helped to all-time highs by news that a revised US-Canada-Mexico pact had finally been agreed.

Concerns that pen had not yet been put to paper on the China-US pact were soothed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said a technical review was taking place and it would be signed in early January.

- Key figures around 1145 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,591.35 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 13,289.45 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 6,003.67 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,765.43 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 23,816.63 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 27,871.35 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,004.94 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 28,376.96 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3048 from $1.3009 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.17 pence from 85.49 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1111 from $1.1122 Dollar/yen: UP at 109.38 yen from 109.37 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $66.26 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $60.93