European Markets Cautious At Open

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

European markets cautious at open

European stock markets were cautious as trading opened on Friday after a day of modest gains in Asia

London, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets were cautious as trading opened on Friday after a day of modest gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent to 6,350.16 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.1 percent to 13,071.01 points while the Paris CAC 40 gave up 0.2 percent to 5,463.99.

