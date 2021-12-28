UrduPoint.com

European Markets Open Higher After Wall Street Surge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:43 PM

Eurozone stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a strong showing on Wall Street as investors appear confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Eurozone stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a strong showing on Wall Street as investors appear confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery.

Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.2 percent at 15,868.47 points while the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.2 percent at 7,157.82 points.

The London FTSE 100 exchange was closed for a holiday.

