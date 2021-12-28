European Markets Open Higher After Wall Street Surge
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:43 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Eurozone stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a strong showing on Wall Street as investors appear confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery.
Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.2 percent at 15,868.47 points while the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.2 percent at 7,157.82 points.