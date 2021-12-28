European markets open higher after Wall Street surge

Eurozone stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a strong showing on Wall Street as investors appear confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery

Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.2 percent at 15,868.47 points while the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.2 percent at 7,157.82 points.

The London FTSE 100 exchange was closed for a holiday.