European MPs assure Punjab governor of support on GSP Plus extension

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to Brussels on Thursday, held a meeting with more than 15 members of European Parliament, who assured him of their full cooperation for extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

According to a spokesman for Governor's House here, the governor met European Parliament Human Rights Committee Chairwoman Maria Arena and a member of European Parliament's Defence and Security Foreign Affairs Committee Javier Nart, members of Parliament Herve Juvin, Bernard Guetta from France, Virginie Joron, Emmanouil Fragkos from Greece, and member from Poland and other countries.

The governor is currently on a mission for extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan, broader Afghan peace process, war on terror, Kashmir and other issues.

Talking to the media after the meetings, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan's efforts were succeeding and today the majority of European Parliament members were becoming supporters of Pakistan on the issue of GSP Plus. Supporting security and peace is Pakistan's top priority. The visit to the European Parliament has been a success for Pakistan in every way.

Replying to a question on Afghanistan, the governor said that European parliamentarians expressed interest in the situation in Afghanistan in their meetings. European parliamentarians have agreed that humanitarian aid for Afghanistan should be unconditional. "We cannot let people starve," they said.

Ch Sarwar said that unless the international community talks to Taliban, the problem would not be solved as war had never been a solution. The governor said that the Afghan government did not have the money to pay the salaries of its employees. Whatever decision is taken would be made in consultation with the European Union and the countries of the region. "Pakistan wants peace in the region and has been at the forefront of the initiative," he added.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan had set up National Commission on Women's Status, National Commission on Child Rights and National Commission on Human Rights. He said that 100 per cent provision of basic rights to all including women and minorities was being ensured in Pakistan and the country is moving forward successfully.