European Officials, Businesses, NGOs Call for Green Economic Recovery From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A total of 180 government officials, businesses and activists from across Europe have signed a letter calling for "greencovery" using eco-friendly policies for economic recovery from the crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We call on a global alliance of cross-party political decision-makers, business and financial leaders, trade unions, NGOs, think tankers, stakeholders, to support and implement the establishment of Green Recovery Investment Packages acting as accelerators of the transition towards climate neutrality and healthy ecosystems," a letter co-signed by government ministers, CEOs and activists said.

According to the letter, a global transition to a climate-neutral economy and the protection of biodiversity has the potential to quickly create jobs and increase economic growth.

The campaign for "greencovery" was initiated by Pascal Canfin, the chair of the Environment committee of the European Parliament.

"We are launching today at my initiative the European alliance for a green recovery with 180 ministers, MEPs, CEOs, NGOs & Trade Unions. We will come out of this historic crisis stronger," Canfin tweeted.

The letter was signed, among others, by Italian Environment Minister Sergio Costa, French Ecology Minister Elisabeth Borne, microsoft President Brad Smith, IKEA's CEO Jesper Brodin and Jean-Dominique Senard, the chairman of Renault's board of directors.