UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Adopts Bill On Minimum Wages In EU

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 02:00 AM

European Parliament Adopts Bill on Minimum Wages in EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Parliament has adopted new rules on Wednesday, introducing unified requirements for minimum wages in the bloc, a press release of the EU Parliament said.

"Setting a minimum wage remains a national competence but member states will have to guarantee that their national minimum wages allow workers to lead a decent life, taking into account the cost of living and wider pay levels," the message read.

The EU states could assess the adequacy of a minimum wage based on a basket of goods and services at real prices, or set it at 60% of the gross median wage and 50% of the gross average wage, according to the rules.

The rules will apply to people in the EU countries who have an employment contract or employment relationship.

The bill will also oblige the EU states to establish an enforcement system, which includes monitoring to ensure that rules are implemented and the problem of "abusive sub-contracting, bogus self-employment, non-recorded overtime or increased work intensity" is addressed.

At the same time, the EU is not planning to set a unified minimum wage across the bloc, where it strongly varies state by state. 

The initial legislation on minimum wage was introduced by the European Commission in October 2020, which noted back than that some 10% of EU workers lived in poverty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Same Lead October 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

2 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

2 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

2 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

2 hours ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

2 hours ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.