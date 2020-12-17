European Parliament Approves 7-Year $1.2 Trillion EU Budget

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European parliament on Wednesday approved the seven-year budget of over one trillion Euros ($1.2 trillion).

According to a statement published on the European Parliament, the legislative body agreed the 2021-2027 budget, to the tune of 1.

085 billion euros, with 548 votes in favour, 81 against and 66 abstentions.

The parliament also enhanced its role in scrutinising the spending amid recovery spending and the Next Generation EU expenditures, which are set to take up 30 percent of the budget.

This is separate from the 750-billion-euro recovery package agreed by the EU leadership earlier this year, which does not require a parliamentary vote.