UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Backs Proposals To Introduce Low-Carbon Gases Into EU Gas Market

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 06:56 PM

European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce Low-Carbon Gases Into EU Gas Market

The European Parliament on Thursday backed two legislative proposals that promote renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, for the EU gas market, allowing the gradual replacement of 20% of Russian natural gas imports with EU natural gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday backed two legislative proposals that promote renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, for the EU gas market, allowing the gradual replacement of 20% of Russian natural gas imports with EU natural gas.

"On Thursday, the Industry, Research and Energy Committee adopted its position on two acts, a regulation and a directive, to facilitate access to the grid for renewable and low-carbon gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen," the European Parliament said in a statement.

According to the draft directive, hydrogen corridors, identified in the REPowerEU plan, should be supported by adequate infrastructure and investments with the aim to ensure that enough cross-border capacity is available to establish an integrated European hydrogen market and enable hydrogen to move freely across borders, the statement read.

As part of the draft regulation, European lawmakers suggested gradually replacing 20% of Russian natural gas imports with EU natural gas.

"In their amendments to the regulation, in line with the REpowerEU targets, MEPs say that by the end of 2030, member states should ensure collectively at least 35 billion cubic meters of sustainable biomethane. This would be produced and injected into the natural gas system, annually, with the aim of replacing 20% of Russian natural gas imports with a sustainable, cheaper and locally produced alternative," the statement added.

The European Parliament noted that both acts will become a core component of new EU rules for hydrogen networks, comparable to those that already exist for natural gas and electricity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Parliament Gas Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan to commence from February 17

Jashan-e-Baharan to commence from February 17

1 minute ago
 21 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalab ..

21 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

43 seconds ago
 Hailed as hero at EU summit, Zelensky urges faster ..

Hailed as hero at EU summit, Zelensky urges faster arms supplies

44 seconds ago
 Ziaullah expresses satisfaction on reaching 3th ph ..

Ziaullah expresses satisfaction on reaching 3th phase of LG election

46 seconds ago
 FDA releases list of 14 illegal housing colonies

FDA releases list of 14 illegal housing colonies

24 minutes ago
 Students of CSC visit Rashakai Special Economic Zo ..

Students of CSC visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.