European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce Low-Carbon Gases Into EU Gas Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday backed two legislative proposals that promote renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, for the EU gas market, allowing the gradual replacement of 20% of Russian natural gas imports with EU natural gas.

"On Thursday, the Industry, Research and Energy Committee adopted its position on two acts, a regulation and a directive, to facilitate access to the grid for renewable and low-carbon gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen," the European Parliament said in a statement.

According to the draft directive, hydrogen corridors, identified in the REPowerEU plan, should be supported by adequate infrastructure and investments with the aim to ensure that enough cross-border capacity is available to establish an integrated European hydrogen market and enable hydrogen to move freely across borders, the statement read.

As part of the draft regulation, European lawmakers suggested gradually replacing 20% of Russian natural gas imports with EU natural gas.

"In their amendments to the regulation, in line with the REpowerEU targets, MEPs say that by the end of 2030, member states should ensure collectively at least 35 billion cubic meters of sustainable biomethane. This would be produced and injected into the natural gas system, annually, with the aim of replacing 20% of Russian natural gas imports with a sustainable, cheaper and locally produced alternative," the statement added.

The European Parliament noted that both acts will become a core component of new EU rules for hydrogen networks, comparable to those that already exist for natural gas and electricity.