European Parliament Head Urges EU Institutions To Be Brave On Recovery Plan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:31 AM

European Parliament Head Urges EU Institutions to Be Brave on Recovery Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Wednesday urged EU institutions to be brave on a plan to finance economic recovery in the bloc, which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarks came after a meeting with the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) contact group.

"Now is the time to be courageous and ambitious with the actions backed by the EU budget. Parliament must be a key player in this process together with other institutions, so it can contribute to making it the best possible tool to help the European economy and its citizens. It is urgent to find an agreement on the recovery plan and the next multiannual budget. Members had set very ambitious targets before the current crisis. It is not the time now to lower our ambitions and settle for a plan and a budget that would not be up to the challenges ahead," Sassoli said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources, that the European Commission prepare in the few next weeks a plan to support the EU's economic recovery. According to European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, the plan will include a mix of grants and long-term loans.

On April 9, the EU ministers of finance, commonly referred to as the Eurogroup, put forward a 500 billion euro support package to help the bloc's economy withstand COVID-19. It chiefly included pre-existing financial instruments, however, and omitted the possibility of sharing the coronavirus-related debts across the bloc, which Gentiloni himself has earlier spoken in favor of.

The MFF is the EU's total budget for implementing its internal and external policies drafted for a seven-year period. The current MFF, amounting to roughly 1.1 trillion Euros, is set to expire in 2020.

More Stories From Business

