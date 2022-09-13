European Parliament OKs Urgent Procedure to Allocate Some $5Bln to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Parliament has approved by a majority the use of an urgent procedure for approving the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion Euros ($2.

082 billion), the parliament's vice-president said on Tuesday.

"It (the procedure for approving the financial assistance) is adopted. Thursday, (on) September 15, we have the vote at 12:00, the deadline for amendments is tomorrow," Pina Picierno said at the plenary session.