European Parliament Votes to Reverse Budget Cuts Made by Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The parliament stated on Thursday that its members voted to reject the cuts to budget made by the Council and restored essential funding of key programmes cut by EU governments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The parliament stated on Thursday that its members voted to reject the cuts to budget made by the Council and restored essential funding of key programmes cut by EU governments.

"Members of the European Parliament reversed most cuts made by the Council (1.43 billion Euros ($1.67billion) altogether) and thereby restored the draft budget to the level originally proposed by the Commission in the budget lines concerned. Overall budget for next year set at 171.8 billion euros," the Parliament said on Thursday.

The parliament is hoping to "meet the expectations of the European citizens, which are understandably very high," Karlo Ressler, general rapporteur for the EU budget 2022, stated on Wednesday.

The Parliament's priorities, set out in its guidelines for 2022, are the Horizon Europe research program, the Connecting Europe Facility on high-quality and sustainable trans-European transport, energy and digital networks, and the LIFE program on environment and climate action.