European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

(@Abdulla99267510)

Parliament votes with 561in favour, 5 against and 2 abstention to extend current rules on the scheme of generalized tariff preferences.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) The European Parliament has voted to roll over the rules on generalized scheme of preferences which have been designed to help developing countries including Pakistan.

After extension, GSP Plus regulations will now expire in 2027.

Parliament voted with 561in favour, 5 against and 2 abstention to extend current rules on the scheme of generalized tariff preferences.

Minister for Commerce Gohar Ijaz has expressed gratitude to European Union for living up to its commitment to facilitate trade from developing countries.

He also reiterated Pakistan's commitments under the scheme for the betterment of all.