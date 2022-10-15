European Regulators Visit Washington to Discuss Possible Reduction in Gas Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) European energy regulators arrived in Washington to discuss the energy crisis and a possible reduction in the price of gas imported from the United States, the Euractiv news portal reported.

The portal said that representatives of 10 European regulators, including from France and Germany, arrived in the US on Wednesday.

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), however, denied that the regulators went to Washington to "negotiate lower prices for shale imported from the United States," Euractiv said.

"Rather, ACER and CEER (Council of European Energy Regulators) are meeting with their US counterparts, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), as part of a regular EU-US regulatory dialogue," a spokesperson for ACER, Una Shortall, told the portal.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing Europe to search for alternatives.