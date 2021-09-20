UrduPoint.com

European Stock Dive At Open After Asia Selloff

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Monday after a vicious selloff in Asia, as fears grew over a possible collapse of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande

London, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Monday after a vicious selloff in Asia, as fears grew over a possible collapse of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 1.0 percent to 6,894.33 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 40 dropped 1.9 percent to 15,202.28 on the first day that the index was expanded from 30 to 40 companies.

And the Paris CAC 40 slid almost 1.7 percent to 6,461.07 points.

Sentiment also dogged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections, elevated inflation, and signs of weakness in the global recovery.

