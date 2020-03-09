European Stock Exchanges Plummet Amid Oil Prices Decrease

Major European stock exchange indexes are plummeting on Monday due to the significant decrease in oil prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Major European stock exchange indexes are plummeting on Monday due to the significant decrease in oil prices.

Earlier in the day, oil prices plunged by 30 percent following the collapse of the OPEC+ negotiations held last Friday due to Moscow's reluctance to cut its oil production, resulting in Saudi Arabia slashing its prices in return.

As of 12:36 GMT, France's CAC 40 has decreased by 7.

58 percent, staying at 4,747 points while the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX register 7.06 percent and 7.61 percent decrease respectively, with at 6,007 points and 10,662 points.

At the same time, Italian FTSE MIB has plummeted by 10.18, with 18,722 points.

On Friday, OPEC offered major oil producers to limit their production in the face of the economic downturn caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, and its negative impact on oil prices.