UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Lose Ground At Open

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:12 PM

European stock lose ground at open

European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent to 7,445.61 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.2 percent to 13,487.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 6,012.38.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia i ..

1 minute ago

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

1 minute ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

1 minute ago

Japan reports 150 coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliam ..

14 minutes ago

A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauriti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.