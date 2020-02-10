European stock lose ground at open

European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent to 7,445.61 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.2 percent to 13,487.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 6,012.38.